Man charged in deadly crash in front of Shinola

An Inkster man is facing multiple charges after a deadly crash in front of Shinola in Midtown that left a 73-year-old South Lyon man killed and two others injured. According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Deandre Simmons, 42, is charged with Driving with License Suspended Causing Death; Reckless Driving Causing Death; Operating Under the Influence Causing Death; Driving While License Suspended Causing Serious Injury; Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment and Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury.

