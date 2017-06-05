Man charged in deadly crash in front of Shinola
An Inkster man is facing multiple charges after a deadly crash in front of Shinola in Midtown that left a 73-year-old South Lyon man killed and two others injured. According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Deandre Simmons, 42, is charged with Driving with License Suspended Causing Death; Reckless Driving Causing Death; Operating Under the Influence Causing Death; Driving While License Suspended Causing Serious Injury; Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment and Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury.
