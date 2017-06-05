Michigan healthy food loan fund passe...

Michigan healthy food loan fund passes $10M in investments

Wednesday May 17

A loan fund designed to boost access to healthy food in underserved Michigan communities has made more than $10 million in investments. The two-year-old Michigan Good Food Fund announced Wednesday it surpassed that mark through financing six enterprises in southeastern Michigan, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and the Upper Peninsula.

