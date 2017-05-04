New details revealed in 8-month-old's death
Trouble seemed to follow the father, his family and the mother of an 8-month-old baby girl who died from injuries inside an Inkster motel room. An emotional 22-year-old James Saltmarshall is charged with 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct in the death of Janiyah Saltmarshall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
