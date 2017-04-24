Detroit's Most Wanted: Lloyd Ray
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 7 at 11:46AM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Saint Clair Wind Advisory issued April 7 at 11:40AM EDT expiring April 7 at 4:00PM EDT in effect for: Huron, Saint Clair, Sanilac Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 6 at 7:12PM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Saint Clair The U.S. Marshals are looking for the man responsible for killing a man in Lincoln Park and another shooting another three times. Marshals say Lloyd Ray has strong gang affiliations in Inkster and at 24 years old is wanted for shooting a man and killing another.
