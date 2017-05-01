Detroit man charged in assault, death of 8 m.o.
A Detroit man has been charged in the sexual assault and murder of an 8-month-old at an Inkster, Michigan hotel last week. James Saltmarshall, 22, is charged with felony murder, first degree child abuse and first degree criminal sexual conduct in the death of the 8-month-old girl.
