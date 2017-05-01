Detroit man charged in assault, death...

Detroit man charged in assault, death of 8 m.o.

Monday Apr 24 Read more: WXYZ

A Detroit man has been charged in the sexual assault and murder of an 8-month-old at an Inkster hotel last week. James Saltmarshall, 22, is charged with felony murder, first degree child abuse and first degree criminal sexual conduct in the death of the 8-month-old girl.

