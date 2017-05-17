Dad charged with sexual assaulting, m...

Dad charged with sexual assaulting, murdering infant daughter freed on bond

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: MLive.com

A Detroit father, who is accused of sexually assaulting and beating to death his 8-month-old daughter, has been set free on bond pending trial. Assistant prosecutors say they need more time to investigate and collect forensic testing results before proceeding to a preliminary examination hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Inkster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AK Steel/UAW contract 4 hr Iron Man 20
Marquette Elementary 3rd grade 73-74 (Jan '11) Tue Jonathan Findley 4
Allen Park most eligible batchelor Mon Jim Lehey 1
Whistle Stop Pop Shop May 13 Parkerwelch 2
Anyone know a Shawn Michael Joseph? May 10 Interested 1
Principal Targeting Teachers May 7 thee1truth 1
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) May 5 watching livonia 1,119
See all Inkster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Inkster Forum Now

Inkster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Inkster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Inkster, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,681 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC