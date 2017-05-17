Dad charged with sexual assaulting, murdering infant daughter freed on bond
A Detroit father, who is accused of sexually assaulting and beating to death his 8-month-old daughter, has been set free on bond pending trial. Assistant prosecutors say they need more time to investigate and collect forensic testing results before proceeding to a preliminary examination hearing.
