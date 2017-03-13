Police seek driver who helped man push car before fatal shooting in Inkster
Police are seeking help from a driver who may have key information in the investigation of a Friday homicide that occurred in the area of Oakland and John Daly streets in Inkster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Inkster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fi...
|19 hr
|Frogface Kate
|30
|Dearborn Mother Reunited with Baby Following Ca... (Feb '06)
|19 hr
|NotYourMom
|3
|AK Steel/UAW contract
|Sun
|bfburner
|1
|Charlie's Too ~ Garden City & Wayne & a regular... (May '11)
|Mar 10
|coconutmaniac7755
|2
|Doctor in dearborn
|Mar 7
|Pediatric clinic
|2
|DEARBORN HEIGHTS POLICE Failed to do their Job. (Jun '07)
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|250
|Women's Expo Show Taylor Town Trade Center (Jul '06)
|Mar 3
|Alex-B
|19
Find what you want!
Search Inkster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC