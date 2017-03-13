Police seek driver who helped man pus...

Police seek driver who helped man push car before fatal shooting in Inkster

17 hrs ago

Police are seeking help from a driver who may have key information in the investigation of a Friday homicide that occurred in the area of Oakland and John Daly streets in Inkster.

