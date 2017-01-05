Rubin: World's first Kmart is dying from neglect In Garden City, the liquidation sale starts Friday at a rundown store that once proudly started an empire Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2hYzsiP Barbara Walker found containers to store her Christmas decorations, but had trouble finding lids to fit, Thursday at the Garden City Kmart. Barbara Walker found the plastic tubs she needed to store her Christmas decorations, but in a cluttered and confusing aisle at the Garden City Kmart, it took 10 minutes to find the matching lids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.