Rubin: World's first Kmart is dying f...

Rubin: World's first Kmart is dying from neglect

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Detroit News

Rubin: World's first Kmart is dying from neglect In Garden City, the liquidation sale starts Friday at a rundown store that once proudly started an empire Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2hYzsiP Barbara Walker found containers to store her Christmas decorations, but had trouble finding lids to fit, Thursday at the Garden City Kmart. Barbara Walker found the plastic tubs she needed to store her Christmas decorations, but in a cluttered and confusing aisle at the Garden City Kmart, it took 10 minutes to find the matching lids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Inkster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Sun WATCHING LIVONIA 130
Whistle Stop Pop Shop Jan 14 slmb4607 1
don`t buy from rhino associates (Nov '08) Jan 7 BigGal62 44
gang stalking motivation (Oct '15) Jan 6 there is no god 5
Tim Horton on ford road Jan 5 Moe 5
What's the best topless club in the area? (Oct '12) Jan 4 Truth 6
Anybody know Nick and Ruthie Zajac,and daughter... Dec 28 Loretta Presnell 1
See all Inkster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Inkster Forum Now

Inkster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Inkster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Inkster, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,109 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC