Ousted Inkster councilwoman plans to ...

Ousted Inkster councilwoman plans to sue city

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WXYZ

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:11PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 3:44AM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne Inkster, MI - Dee Richardson sits in her Inkster home, surrounded by who she says are community supporters. Weeks after being kicked off the city council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Inkster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
don`t buy from rhino associates (Nov '08) Jan 7 BigGal62 44
gang stalking motivation (Oct '15) Jan 6 there is no god 5
Tim Horton on ford road Jan 5 Moe 5
What's the best topless club in the area? (Oct '12) Jan 4 Truth 6
Anybody know Nick and Ruthie Zajac,and daughter... Dec 28 Loretta Presnell 1
Fort Street between Outer Drive/ Southfield stores (Mar '09) Dec 28 kathleen haack 23
Diesel Exaust in Wayne Dec 28 WATCHING LIVONIA 6
See all Inkster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Inkster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Wayne County was issued at January 10 at 2:11PM EST

Inkster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Inkster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Inkster, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,121

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC