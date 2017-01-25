Meet Michigan's new state lawmakers

Meet Michigan's new state lawmakers

Monday Jan 9

It's back to the Michigan House again for Rep. Bettie Cook Scott, who served as a representative from 2006 to 2010 before quitting to run for the Senate and losing that race. According to a profile from capitol newsletter MIRS News, she retired from the Detroit Police Department as a sergeant.

