Meet Michigan's new state lawmakers
It's back to the Michigan House again for Rep. Bettie Cook Scott, who served as a representative from 2006 to 2010 before quitting to run for the Senate and losing that race. According to a profile from capitol newsletter MIRS News, she retired from the Detroit Police Department as a sergeant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Inkster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inkster shooting 1-20-2017
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|Moving to Redford, advice please.
|Jan 20
|DanPudding
|1
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 19
|RFLivonia
|17
|don`t buy from rhino associates (Nov '08)
|Jan 19
|Winnie
|45
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|130
|Whistle Stop Pop Shop
|Jan 14
|slmb4607
|1
|gang stalking motivation (Oct '15)
|Jan 6
|there is no god
|5
Find what you want!
Search Inkster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC