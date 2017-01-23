Inkster PD investigating racial vandalism
Police believe the two incidents are connected. They both happened in the area of Cherry Hill and Bitmore Roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Inkster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inkster shooting 1-20-2017
|8 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|Moving to Redford, advice please.
|Jan 20
|DanPudding
|1
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 19
|RFLivonia
|17
|don`t buy from rhino associates (Nov '08)
|Jan 19
|Winnie
|45
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|130
|Whistle Stop Pop Shop
|Jan 14
|slmb4607
|1
|gang stalking motivation (Oct '15)
|Jan 6
|there is no god
|5
Find what you want!
Search Inkster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC