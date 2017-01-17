Hundreds gather for Redford MLK break...

Hundreds gather for Redford MLK breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Westland Observer

Hundreds gather for Redford MLK breakfast The event featured music, speeches and breakfast served by the St. Robert Bellarmine Men's Club. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/redford/2017/01/17/hundreds-gather-redford-mlk-breakfast/96632122/ Redford Union superintendent Sarena Shivers, RU assistant superintendent Greg McIntyre and RU school board member Jennifer Kurland listens to keynote speaker Portia Lockett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Inkster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Muslim doctors (Mar '15) 2 hr Dr Mohammed akbar 2
I sell halal to Muslims 2 hr Infidel 1
Alexandre bissonette 2 hr Infidel 1
Burn the Quran 2 hr Mohammed 1
Jim and Julia Brown Plastech (Jan '08) Feb 3 Stephon Brown 211
Moving to Redford, advice please. Feb 1 Craig 3
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan 31 marvinlzinn 1
See all Inkster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Inkster Forum Now

Inkster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Inkster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Inkster, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,610,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC