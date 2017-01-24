Ex-Michigan cop who beat motorist getting out of prison William Melendez was sentenced to 13 months to 10 years in the police brutality case. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2knXZw7 William Melendez, a former police officer in Inkster, Mich., was sentenced to 13 months to 10 years in prison in the police brutality case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.