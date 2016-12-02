When the snows falls, county says its ready Some trucks equipped with cameras for residents to watch plowing from driver's perspective Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2016/12/02/when-snows-falls-county-says-its-ready/94658180/ Snow plow drivers Annette Lowe and Earl Casey talk about their years behind the wheel. They're ready for what winter brings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.