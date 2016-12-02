When the snows falls, county says its ready
When the snows falls, county says its ready Some trucks equipped with cameras for residents to watch plowing from driver's perspective Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2016/12/02/when-snows-falls-county-says-its-ready/94658180/ Snow plow drivers Annette Lowe and Earl Casey talk about their years behind the wheel. They're ready for what winter brings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Inkster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Horton on ford road
|10 hr
|Sabrina
|2
|Diesel Exaust in Wayne
|Dec 21
|@ Real Kelly
|1
|What's the best topless club in the area? (Oct '12)
|Dec 20
|Kent
|5
|Koolaid
|Dec 14
|Conde amor
|1
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|syrian refugees living in taylor and south dear...
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
Find what you want!
Search Inkster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC