Man dead after shooting outside party in Inkster
State police are seeking charges against a 28-year-old suspected in a fatal shooting outside the Stardust Lounge in Inkster about 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim, 26-year-old Joseph Franklin of Dearborn Heights, "then left the bar with his mother," police said in a statement.
