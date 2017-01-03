Man dead after shooting outside party...

Man dead after shooting outside party in Inkster

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: MLive.com

State police are seeking charges against a 28-year-old suspected in a fatal shooting outside the Stardust Lounge in Inkster about 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim, 26-year-old Joseph Franklin of Dearborn Heights, "then left the bar with his mother," police said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Inkster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
don`t buy from rhino associates (Nov '08) Jan 7 BigGal62 44
gang stalking motivation (Oct '15) Jan 6 there is no god 5
Tim Horton on ford road Jan 5 Moe 5
What's the best topless club in the area? (Oct '12) Jan 4 Truth 6
Anybody know Nick and Ruthie Zajac,and daughter... Dec 28 Loretta Presnell 1
Fort Street between Outer Drive/ Southfield stores (Mar '09) Dec 28 kathleen haack 23
Diesel Exaust in Wayne Dec 28 WATCHING LIVONIA 6
See all Inkster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Inkster Forum Now

Inkster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Inkster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Inkster, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,914 • Total comments across all topics: 277,764,565

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC