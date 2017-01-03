Black flight to suburbs masks lingering segregation in metro Detroit
White residents of one northern Detroit neighborhood were not happy when a federal public housing development for blacks was announced in the early 1940s, during World War II. Just after the 1967 riots, there were still large parts of west and east Detroit that were nearly all white, the vestiges of the housing patterns that were cemented by federal housing policy and local real estate rules.
