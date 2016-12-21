Fmr. cop cites PTSD in request for jail release
The cop who beat Floyd Dent almost 2 years ago remains in prison. He was convicted of assault and sentenced to 13 months to 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Inkster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim Horton on ford road
|10 hr
|Sabrina
|2
|Diesel Exaust in Wayne
|Dec 21
|@ Real Kelly
|1
|What's the best topless club in the area? (Oct '12)
|Dec 20
|Kent
|5
|Koolaid
|Dec 14
|Conde amor
|1
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|syrian refugees living in taylor and south dear...
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
Find what you want!
Search Inkster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC