Deficit-ridden Pennsylvania warned of...
Pennsylvania was put on notice Thursday that it faces another credit downgrade and higher borrowing costs if it does not improve its deficit-ridden finances. The sharply worded warning by Standard and Poor's that suggested state government is guilty of financial mismanagement came amid a six-day-old stalemate as lawmakers tussle over how to pay for a $32 billion spending package.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blonde JPD cop (Dec '16)
|Jun 25
|Rachels whorehouse
|6
|Thunder in the Valley 2017
|Jun 22
|Better than you
|1
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Jun 13
|Wrong
|4
|Gabrielle Quire
|Jun '17
|anime girl
|1
|Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown
|May '17
|The Rock
|1
|Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Shifty
|32
|The Worst White Rapper Ever (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Blindinglare
|21
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC