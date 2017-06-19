Vacaville man accused of uploading ch...

Vacaville man accused of uploading child pornography back in court

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A Vacaville man facing child pornography possession charges was back in court Tuesday, where his readiness conference was continued to a further date. Tevis R. Gunter, 26, was arrested in November 2016 after authorities were notified by an internet service provider, that Gunter was uploading child pornography files to his iCloud account, according to police.

