Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 5:03PM EDT expiring June...
PAZ015-016-022-023-152200- Armstrong-Jefferson-Clarion-Indiana- 503 PM EDT THU JUN 15 2017 ...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN INDIANA...JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARION COUNTIES... At 503 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of New Bethlehem to 10 miles east of Ford City. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Jun 13
|Wrong
|4
|Gabrielle Quire
|Jun 3
|anime girl
|1
|Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown
|May 31
|The Rock
|1
|Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15)
|May 23
|Shifty
|32
|The Worst White Rapper Ever (Dec '16)
|May 22
|Blindinglare
|21
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|DDD
|34
|No - quick fix' to drug problem
|Apr '17
|barbxx11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC