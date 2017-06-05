Report: Wisconsin lost manufacturing jobs in 2016
Wisconsin was among 28 states losing manufacturing jobs in 2016 and the state continues to trail the national rate of overall job creation, according to new figures released Wednesday by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wisconsin lost nearly 3,800 manufacturing jobs from December 2015 to December 2016, a decrease of nearly 1 percent, according to the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wage Data.
