Pa. lawmakers brace for a Get-Out-of-...

Pa. lawmakers brace for a Get-Out-of-Towna budget Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

Lawmakers faced with Pennsylvania state government's biggest cash shortfall since the recession are bracing for what they call a "get-out-of-town budget." Put another way, there is little expectation in the Capitol of bringing long-term balance to the state's tattered finances before lawmakers depart for their traditional summer break from Harrisburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blonde JPD cop (Dec '16) Thu Jtownbest 5
Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown Jun 13 Wrong 4
Gabrielle Quire Jun 3 anime girl 1
Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown May 31 The Rock 1
Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15) May 23 Shifty 32
The Worst White Rapper Ever (Dec '16) May 22 Blindinglare 21
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Apr '17 DDD 34
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Indiana County was issued at June 18 at 5:39PM EDT

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,851,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC