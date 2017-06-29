Looking for locally grown sweet corn ...

Looking for locally grown sweet corn for your July 4th picnic? You might be out of luck

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WPMT-TV York

If you're looking for homegrown Pennsylvania sweet corn over the July Fourth holiday weekend, you might be out of luck - unless you live in Cumberland or Lancaster Counties. An informal survery by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau found that there will be some Pennsylvania sweet corn available, but it won't be easy to find.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blonde JPD cop (Dec '16) Jun 25 Rachels whorehouse 6
Thunder in the Valley 2017 Jun 22 Better than you 1
Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown Jun 13 Wrong 4
Gabrielle Quire Jun '17 anime girl 1
Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown May '17 The Rock 1
Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15) May '17 Shifty 32
The Worst White Rapper Ever (Dec '16) May '17 Blindinglare 21
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,932 • Total comments across all topics: 282,269,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC