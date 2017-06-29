Looking for locally grown sweet corn for your July 4th picnic? You might be out of luck
If you're looking for homegrown Pennsylvania sweet corn over the July Fourth holiday weekend, you might be out of luck - unless you live in Cumberland or Lancaster Counties. An informal survery by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau found that there will be some Pennsylvania sweet corn available, but it won't be easy to find.
