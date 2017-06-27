Foxconn founder: US expansion might t...

Foxconn founder: US expansion might top $10 billion

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

The chairman of Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn said Thursday it may spend more than $10 billion to set up manufacturing in the United States, and will announce investment plans by early August for at least three states. Terry Gou gave no new information about where Foxconn will locate a U.S. display panel factory he said in January would cost up to $7 billion to build.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blonde JPD cop (Dec '16) Sun Rachels whorehouse 6
Thunder in the Valley 2017 Jun 22 Better than you 1
Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown Jun 13 Wrong 4
Gabrielle Quire Jun 3 anime girl 1
Finally, The Rock has come back to Johnstown May 31 The Rock 1
Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15) May '17 Shifty 32
The Worst White Rapper Ever (Dec '16) May '17 Blindinglare 21
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,252 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC