Flood Advisory issued June 22 at 3:49PM EDT expiring June 22 at 6:45PM EDT in effect for: Indiana

PAC063-222245- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FA.Y.0018.170622T1949Z-170622T2245Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Indiana PA- 349 PM EDT THU JUN 22 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for... Central Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania... * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 348 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

