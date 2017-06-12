Flood Advisory issued June 16 at 4:07PM EDT expiring June 16 at 7:00PM EDT in effect for: Indiana
PAC063-162300- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FA.Y.0017.170616T2007Z-170616T2300Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Indiana PA- 407 PM EDT FRI JUN 16 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Central Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania... * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 407 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms.
