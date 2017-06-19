Flash Flood Warning issued June 23 at...

Flash Flood Warning issued June 23 at 6:36PM EDT expiring June 23 at...

PAC063-240200- /O.CON.KPBZ.FF.W.0032.000000T0000Z-170624T0200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Indiana PA- 636 PM EDT FRI JUN 23 2017 ...THIS IS A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR ARMSTRONG...BRUSH VALLEY...CENTER...AND WHITE TOWNSHIPS... ...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL INDIANA COUNTY... At 633 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Up to six inches of rain have fallen.

