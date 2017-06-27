Bill to allow guns on campus advances
School districts that let employees carry firearms on school grounds to help protect students from would-be killers would have to abide by certain ground rules, including training requirements and psychological evaluations for those employees, under legislation approved by state senators Wednesday. The bill passed, 28-22, after an emotional hour-long debate in which opponents contended that allowing guns in the hands of civilian school employees would make children less safe and read a letter on the Senate floor from educators who survived the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut.
