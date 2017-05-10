Senate OKs bill to clear way for more...

Senate OKs bill to clear way for more...

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Times News

Legislation approved by the Pennsylvania state Senate on Wednesday seeks to clear legal hurdles for police departments to expand their officers' use of body cameras, and it gives departments the discretion to refuse public requests for copies of audio or video recordings by officers. The bill, which passed 47-1 after brief comments on the Senate floor, would add Pennsylvania to a growing list of states that are setting statewide policy over the collection of audio and video by officers, including body cameras and dashboard cameras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Apr 28 DDD 34
Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown Apr 24 Ben Dover 3
News No - quick fix' to drug problem Apr 18 barbxx11 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Apr 14 Know It All 20
Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate Apr '17 Vote for Gary Martin 2
Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15) Mar '17 Menoher to Millcreek 4
Chimes Gospel television show Mar '17 Charlie Chime 8
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC