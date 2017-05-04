Second man charged in relation to Ind...

Second man charged in relation to Indiana homicide case

Thursday May 4

Indiana Borough Police Department detectives made another arrest in relation to the shooting and death of Carlos Recalde-Campos March 25. The shooting took place at 1228 Oakland Ave. during the university-unsanctioned IUPatty's weekend. Nobody involved was an IUP student.

Indiana, PA

