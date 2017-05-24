Pennsylvania Legislature finally fixes 'Real ID'

The Legislature moved uncommonly fast this week to meet a deadline for compliance with federal identification regulations that could have prevented Pennsylvanians without passports from flying or entering federal buildings. The House voted 190-1 today to repeal and replace a 2012 state law that barred PennDOT from creating driver's licenses and non-driver licenses so they abide by requirements of the 2005 Real ID Act, which Congress passed in response to 9/11 terrorists attacks.

