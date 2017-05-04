IUP alumni start seven-city tour
The Inner Urge started its seven-city tour, including Harlem, N.Y., April 13 and will conclude in Indiana with a performance from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Artists Hand Gallery and 9 p.m. to midnight at The Coventry Inn. "We just did one week on the eastern side of the state," said Alex Price, The Inner Urge guitarist and violinist.
