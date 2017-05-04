IUP alumni start seven-city tour

IUP alumni start seven-city tour

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: The Penn

The Inner Urge started its seven-city tour, including Harlem, N.Y., April 13 and will conclude in Indiana with a performance from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Artists Hand Gallery and 9 p.m. to midnight at The Coventry Inn. "We just did one week on the eastern side of the state," said Alex Price, The Inner Urge guitarist and violinist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Apr 28 DDD 34
Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown Apr 24 Ben Dover 3
News No - quick fix' to drug problem Apr 18 barbxx11 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Apr 14 Know It All 20
Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate Apr '17 Vote for Gary Martin 2
Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15) Mar '17 Menoher to Millcreek 4
Chimes Gospel television show Mar '17 Charlie Chime 8
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC