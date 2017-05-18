Happy birthday to one of Pennsylvania's most famous -- and most interesting -- women
This is the front page of the New York World, from Jan. 26, 1890, headlining the global trip of World reporter Nellie Bly, in a record time of 72 days, 6 hours, 11 minutes, complete January 25. Bly's exploits garnered all of the first three pages and a good portion of the others. She was a pioneer of women's rights, champion of the working class, a voice for the institutionalized and a record-setting world traveler.
