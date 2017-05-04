Dallas Twp. officials OK Turkey Hill liquor license transfer
Dallas Twp. supervisors approved a liquor license transfer to the Turkey Hill Minit Market at 119 Memorial Highway during the monthly supervisors meeting on Tuesday night.
