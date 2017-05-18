Coal isn't coming back

Coal isn't coming back

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Mark Perucki of Lake Sheridan takes video with his cellphone while sons Harry, 3, left, and Jack, 4, watch a truck hauling a massive steam turbine along a stretch of Route 107 near Fleetville, Benton Twp., Tuesday morning. The equipment is on its way from Schenectady, New York, to the site of the Lackawanna Energy Center power plant currently under construction in Jessup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mcnally bridge suicides (Jun '15) May 16 woodbridge 31
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Apr 28 DDD 34
Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown Apr 24 Ben Dover 3
News No - quick fix' to drug problem Apr '17 barbxx11 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Apr '17 Know It All 20
Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate Apr '17 Vote for Gary Martin 2
Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15) Mar '17 Menoher to Millcreek 4
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,743 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC