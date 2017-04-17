Strip mall! Nude model, photographer arrested for photo shoot near stores
Police say a man was taking photos of a woman who was wearing only thigh-high black stockings and high heel shoes at a strip mall near Pittsburgh. Monroeville police say 21-year-old Chelsea Guerra, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was posing in front of businesses at Miracle Mile Shopping Center for 64-year-old Michael Warnock, of Pittsburgh, on April 8. She was charged with indecent exposure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No - quick fix' to drug problem
|2 hr
|DONT HELP HILLBIL...
|1
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Apr 14
|Know It All
|20
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr 9
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar 23
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar 18
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar 18
|Asian Persuasion
|31
|Looking for info.
|Mar '17
|anomnus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC