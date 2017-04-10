Story from NorthCountryNow.com
It sounds like it could be a punk band or a designer drug, but starry stonewort is an invasive algae that has spread throughout the Great Lakes region since its first North American appearance in 1978 in the St. Lawrence River. Native to Europe and western Asia, starry stonewort was probably introduced by way of trans-oceanic ship ballast water.
