Potentially strong storms to target Pittsburgh area through Thursday
Showers and storms will move through the Channel 11 News viewing area Wednesday night, and that is just the first round of unsettled weather expected over the next 48 hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the western part of Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh, in a marginal risk for severe weather.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|23 hr
|Ben Dover
|3
|No - quick fix' to drug problem
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Apr 14
|Know It All
|20
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr 9
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar '17
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Asian Persuasion
|31
