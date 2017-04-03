Pennsylvania bank completes acquisition of Delaware County Bank
First Commonwealth Financial of Indiana, Pennsylvania, announced this morning that it has closed on its acquisition of DCB Financial, the bank's parent. First Commonwealth said it will install new signs and make account changes over the weekend of May 20. Over the next few weeks, the bank will be combining computer systems and branch operations.
