Pa. crime photos of the week: Bartender accused of hurling a glass at man's face
Zachary Kleinpeter, 26, says he was trying to order a round of drinks at Paddy Whacks Irish Sports Pub on South Street in Philly when a bartender who he says had been ignoring him allegedly became angry, shouting and cursing him before hurling an empty glass that shattered in Kleinpeter's face. Strip malls aren't supposed to involve actual stripping off of one's clothes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No - quick fix' to drug problem
|1 hr
|nigfuckers
|2
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Apr 14
|Know It All
|20
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr 9
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar 23
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar 18
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Asian Persuasion
|31
|Looking for info.
|Mar '17
|anomnus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC