Pa. crime photos of the week: Bartender accused of hurling a glass at man's face

Zachary Kleinpeter, 26, says he was trying to order a round of drinks at Paddy Whacks Irish Sports Pub on South Street in Philly when a bartender who he says had been ignoring him allegedly became angry, shouting and cursing him before hurling an empty glass that shattered in Kleinpeter's face. Strip malls aren't supposed to involve actual stripping off of one's clothes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.