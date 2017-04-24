Nude model arrested in Pa. defends he...

Nude model arrested in Pa. defends her 'art' and her pay

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: PennLive.com

"Nudity being bad is a mere perception." So says a 21-year-old nude model arrested earlier this month while posing outside a western Pennsylvania strip mall clad only in thigh-high black stockings and high-heel shoes - and nothing else.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown Apr 24 Ben Dover 3
News No - quick fix' to drug problem Apr 18 barbxx11 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Apr 14 Know It All 20
Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate Apr 9 Vote for Gary Martin 2
Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15) Mar '17 Menoher to Millcreek 4
Chimes Gospel television show Mar '17 Charlie Chime 8
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Mar '17 Asian Persuasion 31
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC