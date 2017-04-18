Not getting the security deposit back on this one

A house fire severely damaged an unoccupied house Thursday night. The Indiana, Homer City and Clymer fire departments were called to the old Pi Lambda Phi house at 773-775 Wayne Ave. from approximately 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. A number of student rental houses are also located in this area by the Sheetz near South Seventh Street.

