IUP student to stand trial over fraternity brother's death
A judge has ordered an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student to stand trial on felony homicide and assault charges in the February death of his fraternity brother. Police said Brady DiStefano, 19, of Johnstown, got into a fight with 20-year-old Caleb Zweig on Feb. 3. in Indiana, Pa.
