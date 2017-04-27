Indiana Borough implements new emergency alert system
Indiana Borough has implemented a new high-speed emergency notification system to better alert residents in case of emergency situations that may arise within the town. Previously, the only means of communicating emergency notifications was through news conferences and news releases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|DDD
|34
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Apr 24
|Ben Dover
|3
|No - quick fix' to drug problem
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Apr 14
|Know It All
|20
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr 9
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar '17
|Charlie Chime
|8
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC