HASD not on board with proposal to arm teachers, staff Updated at
Teachers and other staff outside of school police officers in Pennsylvania could be trained in a new specialty of firearms handling and use if Senate Bill 383 is approved. The bill, which allows teachers and other school staff to be armed, found its way out of the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday in a bipartisan 9-3 vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Apr 20
|I know
|1
|No - quick fix' to drug problem
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Apr 14
|Know It All
|20
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr 9
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar '17
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Asian Persuasion
|31
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC