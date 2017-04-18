Guns In Schools Proposal Due For PA Senate Vote
The state Senate Education Committee is preparing to vote Wednesday on a proposed law that would allow school personnel to carry loaded weapons in public schools. If ultimately approved by the Legislature and governor, it would give school districts the power to allow employees who have a concealed-carry permit and appropriate training to have access to firearms in school buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No - quick fix' to drug problem
|Tue
|barbxx11
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Apr 14
|Know It All
|20
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr 9
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar 23
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar '17
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Asian Persuasion
|31
|Looking for info.
|Mar '17
|anomnus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC