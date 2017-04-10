First Commonwealth Announces Webcast of 2017 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
David S. Dahlmann, Chairman, and T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, will share information about First Commonwealth and will answer questions from shareholders in attendance. To listen to the webcast, go to First Commonwealth's investor relations webpage at the address listed above, click on the "2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast" link and follow the instructions.
