Donnelly Recognized As Second-Most Bipartisan Member of Congress by Lugar Center
In its newest Bipartisan Index , the Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University rated U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly the 2nd-most bipartisan member of Congress in either the U.S. Senate or the U.S. House of Representatives. Donnelly ranked 2nd-most bipartisan among Senators and based on the bipartisan index scoring second overall in all of Congress.
Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geofrey's restaurant in Johnstown
|Apr 24
|Ben Dover
|3
|No - quick fix' to drug problem
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Apr 14
|Know It All
|20
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr 9
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar '17
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Asian Persuasion
|31
