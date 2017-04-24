Donnelly Recognized As Second-Most Bipartisan Member of Congress by Lugar Center

In its newest Bipartisan Index , the Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University rated U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly the 2nd-most bipartisan member of Congress in either the U.S. Senate or the U.S. House of Representatives. Donnelly ranked 2nd-most bipartisan among Senators and based on the bipartisan index scoring second overall in all of Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.