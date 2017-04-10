Cops say man crashed car after seeing spider ina
Police say a Pennsylvania man crashed his car into a utility pole because he thought there was a spider in his lap. Cops say man crashed car after seeing spider in his lap EPHRATA, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Apr 9
|Vote for Gary Martin
|2
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar 23
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar 18
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar 18
|Asian Persuasion
|31
|Looking for info.
|Mar 16
|anomnus
|1
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Mar '17
|Hair Ron
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb '17
|Abbots step dad
|19
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC